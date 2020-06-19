Woman faces murder charges for Dayton stabbing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 64-year-old woman faces murder charges following a deadly stabbing in Dayton.

On June 16, 2020, police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Locust Street and found 82-year-old Bobby Mims dead inside a car. The Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Police told 2 NEWS that a woman was inside the car with Mims. Officers had to stop her from hurting herself and took her to a hospital for evaluation.

Vivan Mims, 64, was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Court records indicate that witnesses reported seeing at least 50 stab wounds on the victim, while the autopsy revealed 192 stab wounds on Bobby Mims’s body.

Vivian Mims entered a not guilty plea and her bond is set at $1,000,000.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS