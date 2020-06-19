Woman faces murder charges for Dayton stabbing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 64-year-old woman faces murder charges following a deadly stabbing in Dayton.

On June 16, 2020, police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Locust Street and found 82-year-old Bobby Mims dead inside a car. The Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

Police told 2 NEWS that a woman was inside the car with Mims. Officers had to stop her from hurting herself and took her to a hospital for evaluation.

Vivan Mims, 64, was arraigned in Dayton Municipal Court on Friday on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault. Court records indicate that witnesses reported seeing at least 50 stab wounds on the victim, while the autopsy revealed 192 stab wounds on Bobby Mims’s body.

Vivian Mims entered a not guilty plea and her bond is set at $1,000,000.