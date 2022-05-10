WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after a rollover crash in Warren County Tuesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle fatal crash happened on Wilmington Road just after noon in Massie Township.

A Chevy was heading southbound on Harveysburg Road when it drove off the right side of the road. The driver overcorrected, lost control and drove off the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned and rested on its top.

The two occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Abby Brown, 42, of Xenia, was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant, 30-year-old Richard Sholler Jr., of Clarksville was found suffering with life-threatening injuries. Medics performed CPR on him and he regained a pulse. Sholler was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with life-threatening injuries.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. The crash is under investigation by the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.