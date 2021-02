The car caused minor damage to the building. (WDTN/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman drove her car into the wall of the Rite Aid on Linden Avenue shortly after noon Tuesday.

Police confirmed that the driver was not hurt in the crash and that no one else was injured as a result. However, the woman caused minor damage to the building.

This incident is currently under investigation.

