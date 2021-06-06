Woman, dog rescued from Mad River after being stuck overnight

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman and her dog were rescued from Mad River Sunday morning after being stuck there overnight.

The Fairborn Fire Department said a woman and her dog were kayaking midday Saturday when they got stuck in the river.

A Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Fire Department employee saw them in the water while heading to work Sunday and called for help.

The woman and the dog were rescued from the river. They are both in stable condition and were taken home.

The Fairborn Fire Department is handling the investigation along with WPAFB Fire Department.