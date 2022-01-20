NEW BREMEN, Ohio (WDTN) – A New Bremen woman has died after a single-car crash in Auglaize County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 93-year-old Ruby Greiwe was driving east on Amsterdam Road when she traveled into the westbound lanes and overcorrected, driving off the right side of the roadway.

The car then continued into a field where it struck an embankment, went airborne and overturned. Crews were dispatched to the scene around 1:32 pm.

OSP said Greiwe was pronounced dead on the scene. Her car sustained severe and disabling damage.

The release said that Greiwe was not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt at the time, however, the cause of the crash remains under investigation.