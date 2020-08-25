Woman dies in Shelby County crash

by: Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

BOTKINS, Ohio (Sidney Daily News) — A Botkins woman suffered a medical incident and died after a crash on Monday night on Wenger Road in Shelby County.

Linda J. Oleyar, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart’s press release

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and rescue personnel were dispatched to the 17000 block of Wenger Road on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 8:02 p.m., on the report of a one-vehicle crash with possible entrapment. While en-route to the scene, it was reported CPR was in progress.

Preliminary investigation indicated a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville operated Oleyar was southbound on Wenger Road and traveled off the east side of the roadway before coming to rest in a corn field. Witnesses pulled Oleyar from the vehicle and began lifesaving efforts. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A medical incident is suspected to be the cause of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were Anna EMS, Botkins Fire, CareFlight and the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

