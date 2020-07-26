Woman dies in Clearcreek Township house fire

CLEARCREEK TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clearcreek Fire District sent crews to Hathaway Road after reports came in about a house fire Saturday around 4:00 p.m.

According to the fire district, crews were able to see the fire from a distance and when they arrived neighbors told them that a woman lived there alone and had not come out yet. Work was split between fighting the fire and finding the woman, who was located on the first floor.

Once she was found, emergency medical services attempted lifesaving measures but they were unsuccessful.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released. 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.