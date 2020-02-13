Closings
Woman dies following incident at Perry Twp. home

Local News

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died following an incident in Perry Township.

Regional dispatch confirmed that police were called out to the 13300 block of Brookville Pyrmont Road around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon for reports of a domestic violence situation.

Officials say one person at the scene was reportedly not breathing, and later confirmed that a woman had, in fact, died.

It is unclear at this time if any suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the woman’s death.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

