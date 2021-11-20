DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Coroner’s Office has identified 52-year-old Pamela Bellomy of Dayton as the victim of a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

Dayton police received the call at approximately 10:44 pm on November 19.

Sgt. Williams with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that Bellomy was driving a black Tahoe when she went off the road and flipped at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Hershey Road.

Bellomy was pronounced dead at the scene. Dispatch said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

This accident is under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.