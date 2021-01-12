Woman dies after being shot in chest on Pleasant Avenue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after being shot in the chest on Pleasant Avenue early Monday evening.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that they received a call around 5 p.m. about a woman who accidentally shot herself in the chest. When crews arrived the woman was breathing, she also told them it was an accident.
She was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The coroner was called at some point and the woman was declared dead — it is unclear whether this was en route or at the hospital.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
