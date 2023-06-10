DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The woman who was reportedly set on fire at a home in May has died.

According to our affiliate WLWT, 50-year-old Brenda Scott was discovered with “multiple injuries” and “severe burns” on her body. A source near the investigation told WLWT on Friday that Scott had died from her injuries.

Scott was found when law enforcement responded on Thursday, May 11 at 10:26 a.m. to the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge Court in Fairfield Township, Butler County. Authorities were initially sent to the house for a reported a fire.

Multiple agencies, including the Ohio Department of Commerce Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau, Butler County Arson Task Force and Fairfield Twp. Fire Department are all investigating the case, our affiliate says.