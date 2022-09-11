DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a motorcycle-involved crash in Darke County on Saturday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, crews and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road for a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigation revealed that a red 2006 Chevrolet pick-up truck pulling a bean head was traveling northwest on State Route 571 while a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was attempting to pass it. The motorcycle struck the rear driver’s side of the truck and both the driver and his passenger, 55-year-old Su Chin Umbaugh, were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both the motorcycle driver and Umbaugh were taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. Umbaugh later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the truck and his juvenile passenger were treated and released from the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.