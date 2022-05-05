HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman has died after a shooting in Harrison Township, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release by Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies were called to the 4400 block of Saylor Street for a report of an unresponsive person. The call came in just before 2:30 am.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a woman in a red Chevrolet sedan suffering from a gunshot wound. Streck said paramedics brought the woman to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

This incident will continue to be investigated by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.