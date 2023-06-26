DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering woman has died after crashing her car into a home on Mohican Avenue last week, police said Monday.

According to a report from the Kettering Police Department, 65-year-old Elise Lunsford was driving north on Mohican Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, when she drove off the left side of the road. Lunsford crossed a residential yard and a portion of Crystal Springs Lane before colliding with a home at the corner of Crystal Springs Lane and Mohican Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lunsford on the ground with a neighbor administering CPR. Medics provided medical aid on the scene and took Lunsford to Kettering Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

At this time it is unknown what may have caused Lunsford to drive off the road. This incident remains under investigation.