Woman dead after crash in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 32-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Auglaize County late Friday night, according to authorities.

Amy Reichert was driving when she went left of center on State Route 119, just west of Minster, striking another vehicle head-on. Reichert was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was taken to Miami Valley Hospital for precautionary reasons.

The crash remains under investigation.

