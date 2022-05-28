UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after being involved in two separate accidents Saturday morning.

The first incident began when a commercial vehicle crashed into the rear end of a van that was driving slowly on I-71 south near mile marker 29. According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the commercial vehicle then spun out and collided with a guard rail, sending a passenger flying into the road.

The woman that was ejected was then hit by an unknown vehicle passing by. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Three other occupants of the commercial vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, OSP said. They are now in stable condition.