A woman is killed after being hit by a car in Dayton Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 8:20 Wednesday night on Linden Avenue near Xenia Avenue.



Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS the person driving the vehicle hit the woman and then hit a building. They say it was initially reported as a hit and run, and it’s unclear if the driver has been found.

Two dogs were also left inside the car.



