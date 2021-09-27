Woman dead, 2 injured after Dayton multi-vehicle crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead and two others were taken to the hospital following a three vehicle crash on N. Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton on Monday.

The Dayton Police Department said that the drivers were the only occupants in each car. A woman driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drivers were both taken to area hospitals and were stable.

Dayton police officers will continue the investigation into the accident.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

