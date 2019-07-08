Woman critically injured in Darke County crash dies

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who was critically injured in a late June crash in Darke County has died, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 22, 46-year-old Christine Pierce-McCoy, of Arcanum, was traveling northwest in the 2600 block of State Route 503 in her 2004 Ford F-250 when she failed traveled off the right side of the roadway after failing to negotiate a curve, forcing to the car to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

Pierce-McCoy was extricated from the truck and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she died on Sunday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.