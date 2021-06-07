Woman crashes into flatbed trailer in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman suffered minor injuries after crashing into a flatbed trailer Monday morning.

According to a release from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 6100 block of Arcanum-Bears Mill Road after 10 a.m. on a reported injury accident.

A preliminary investigation showed that a car driven by Connie Tegtmeyer, 66, of Arcanum, was traveling north on Arcanum-Bears Mill Road when she collided with a flatbed trailer, attached to a semi-tractor, which was parked on the roadway unoccupied.

Tegtmeyer was transported to Wayne Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

