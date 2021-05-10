Woman, child hospitalized after 2 car crash on Mills Road in Darke County

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — Darke County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the 2000 block of Mills Road to help people trapped after a two vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

The sheriff department believes that a 17-year-old male driver veered off the right side of Mills Road, over-corrected and came back over the line, striking a 41-year-old woman’s vehicle.

According to deputies, the woman was driving two juvenile passengers that required a mechanical means to free them. She was taken from the car with non-mechanical means and flown by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Her 14-year-old son was transported by CareFlight, while the other 16-year-old passenger was treated at the scene.

The male driver was taken to Reid Hospital — the condition of all four people has not been released at this time.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.