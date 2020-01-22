Woman charged with murder for I-75 crash that killed 3 in court Wednesday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The woman who is charged with six counts of murder, among other charges, for causing an I-75 crash in March of 2019 that killed a family from Mason will be in court Wednesday.

Abby Michaels also faces three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of OVI. Michaels is accused of intentionally driving the wrong-way on I-75 in Moraine and crashing into a car, killing the family of three.

In August, Michaels changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity. According to the prosecutor’s office, a judge will review her competency evaluation at 9:45 am Wednesday.