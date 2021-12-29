EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman from Richmond, Indiana is in the Preble County Jail after being arrested on drug trafficking charges.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday 35-year-old Heather Parks of Richmond, IN was pulled over around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 in the 1300 block of North Barron Street for a traffic violation. During the stop, a police K-9 from Camden was called to the scene and indicated the presence of drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office said the search revealed nearly two ounces of methamphetamine, needles, a digital scale and distribution bags. Parks was arrested and taken to the Preble County Jail where she was found to also have about two grams of Fentanyl on her person.

Parks has been charged in Eaton Municipal Court with the following crimes:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a 2nd Degree Felony

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto grounds of a Government Facility, a 3rd Degree Felony

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a 3rd Degree Felony

Possession of Fentanyl Related Compound, a 4th Degree Felony

Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments, a 2nd Degree Misdemeanor

Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a 4th Degree Misdemeanor

According to the Sheriff’s Office, bond has been set at $10,085.00 cash. Parks remains in the Preble County Jail.