COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 29-year-old woman from Georgia has been charged after seriously injuring an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Monday in a crash on Interstate 71.

Alea Weil, 29, of Atlanta, Georgia, is charged with aggravated vehicular assault and possession of controlled substances, according to court documents in Franklin County Municipal Court. Weil is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Trooper Adrian Wilson was standing outside of his Dodge Charger and picking up debris from the road at 10:44 a.m. on Monday when Weil hit the rear of his cruiser, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The collision caused the car to move forward and strike Wilson.

The crash closed the northbound lanes on I-71 from US Route 62/State Route 3 to State Route 665/London-Groveport Road. Traffic was closed for nearly three hours as northbound lanes reopened just before 2 p.m.

Authorities said Wilson was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and has been moved to stable condition but remains seriously injured. Weil was also taken to Grant and sustained serious injuries.

The OSHP said the crash remains under investigation and is asking anyone with information to call 614-466-2660.