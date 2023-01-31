A 22-week-old beagle was rescued by deputies in December (Preble County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County woman has been arrested after Deputies say she dumped a young beagle in an upside-down crate in 25-degree weather.

According to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called on December 27 to the intersection of Verona Road and Sonora Road to find a beagle puppy dumped in a crate sitting on its top. The dog was very thin, and barely able to move at the time.

Deputies brought the dog for emergency treatment at a local veterinarian. The veterinarian determined the puppy was approximately 22 weeks old and suffered from muscle loss, malnourishment and dehydration.

Deputies began investigating who may have abandoned the dog and were led to a suspect, 26-year-old Kayla Brown.

On January 31, Brown was charged with the following in Eaton Municipal Court:

Cruelty To Animals, a 5th-degree felony

Cruelty To Animals, a 1st-degree misdemeanor

Cruelty to Animals, a 2nd-degree misdemeanor

Falsification, a 1st-degree misdemeanor

Her bond has been set at $25,085 cash.