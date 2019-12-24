Woman charged after dragging officer in mall parking lot

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A 24-year-old woman faces charges after briefly dragging a Miami Township officer and leading local law enforcement agencies on a pursuit.

The officer responded to the JC Penney at the Dayton Mall Monday to help with a shoplifting call. The suspect ran from the store and wrestled with the officer as she managed to get to her car and put it in reverse, running over curbs while dragging the officer.

A brief pursuit followed, prompting response from Kettering Police, Miamisburg Police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Kettering Police utilized a pit maneuver on Rahn Road, causing the vehicle to crash.

The suspect tried to run off, but she was ultimately captured.

Tuesday, 24-year-old Loretta A. Bizzell was charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, and failure to comply.

She remains in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting her bond hearing.

