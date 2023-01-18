DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman who ended up in an altercation with police officers in a video that has spread across social media is speaking out.

Latinka Hancock’s attorney Michael Wright and the NAACP are both asking for the officers to be fired and charged and want an independent investigator to look at the evidence.

Wright said that the way police handled the call was “despicable,” saying that police training policy was not followed when the officer punched her multiple times in the face.

Wright’s office has requested that all of the video and information that police have on the incident be released.

According to a spokesperson for the law office of Wright & Schulte, Latinka Hancock was allegedly punched multiple times by an officer with the Butler Township Police Department. the spokesperson offered the following statement concerning the incident.

Hancock ordered a Big Mac with extra cheese from the McDonald’s in Butler Township January 16. When the sandwich didn’t have the extra cheese she ordered and paid for, she drove to the McDonald’s to get the order done correctly. After discussing the matter with McDonald’s personnel, McDonald’s employees called police. According to Wright, as Hancock was leaving the restaurant, Butler Township police officers confronted her and during the incident she was punched repeatedly in the head, sending her to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a head injury. Ryan Julison, spokesperson for Wright & Schulte

Julison said a bystander recorded video of the incident with their cellphone before posting the footage on social media.

The full press conference can be watched below:

Hancock and her attorney spoke on this matter at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the law offices of Wright & Schulte located at 130 W. Second Street, Suite 1600 in Dayton.