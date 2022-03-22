KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in jail after assaulting numerous teachers at the Kettering Kindercare.

According to the Kettering Police Department, a parent started a verbal argument at the Kindercare at 1875 Ebert Ave. which became physical.

After the altercation, the woman put a child in her car and drove away. A witness at the scene said there was no car seat for the child.

Police said they were able to locate a vehicle and they performed a traffic stop.

Kettering police said the woman is now in jail and could be facing charges of assault and property damage.