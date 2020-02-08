Woman arrested on murder charge in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA (WDTN) A woman has been arrested and charged for murder in Auglaize County.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the Sandy Beach area, west of St. Marys, around 3:30 am Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies found Wesley Sweigart, 36, dead inside the home. While on scene, deputies arrested 30-year-old Stephanie Sweigart.

Sweigart is being held at the Auglaize County Correctional Center on a murder charge.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.