Woman arrested on arson charges after Harrison Twp. house fire

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested a woman on arson charges after a house fire in Harrison Township on Thursday.
Crews were called to Gypsy Drive around 10:30 a.m. and arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the second story.
Firefighters say two people made it out safely, but one of them suffered minor burns from attempting to extinguish the flames.
