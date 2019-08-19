Woman arrested for stabbing man in groin in Darke County

NEW MADISON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is in custody after a stabbing in Darke County late Sunday.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Harrison Street, near E. Washington Street.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a stabbing and found a man who said his girlfriend had stabbed him in the groin with an unknown object.

After investigating, deputies arrested a woman on a felonious assault charge. She is being held in the Darke County Jail.

The victim was taken to Wayne Healthcare with reported minor injuries.

Tri Village Rescue assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

