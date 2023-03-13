DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman was arrested on Sunday after police say she attempted to smuggle drugs into the Butler County Jail.

On Sunday, March 12, investigators from the Butler County Jail and Butler County Regional Narcotics Task Force (BURN) members arrested 40-year-old Melissa Riley after she was caught trying to pass drugs to an inmate. According to the release, Riley allegedly attempted to drop off a denture adhesive that contained suboxone.

Riley has now been charged with the felony Illegal Conveyance of Drugs. She is currently being held at the Butler County Jail.

“If you try to smuggle drugs into our jail, we will have a cell ready for you,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.