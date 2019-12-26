Woman arrested for punching person wishing her ‘Merry Christmas’

CINCINNATI (WDTN) – A woman was arrested in Cincinnati on Christmas Day after she punched someone multiple times after they wished her “Merry Christmas,” according to our partners at WLWT, citing court records.

Henrietta Bush, 32, is charged with assault after the incident that occurred on Gholson Ave. in the Avondale neighborhood of Cincinnati on Christmas Day.

Bush was scheduled to appear in court for an arraignment Thursday morning.

