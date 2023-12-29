DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was arrested after an OVI crash in West Chester on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to West Chester Township police, the incident was reported at 8:14 p.m.

A West Chester Township Police report said that Shannon McKinney of Liberty Township was driving a GMC Acadia eastbound on West VOA Park Drive and failed to stop at a red light.

Nawal Riyad Abou Shlih was traveling southbound on Cox Road in a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a green light, striking McKinney’s driver side door as she ran a red light.

Shlih was driving with a 7-month-old infant in the vehicle. Both parties were transported to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.

McKinney was arrested after the accident for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

She was cited for the following:

Obedience to traffic control devices

Operating vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs

Driving under OVI suspension

Driving with under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs