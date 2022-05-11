SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after crashing their car into a house and driving off, all with their child in the back seat.

Just before 8:30 am, a woman drove her car into a home on the 400 block of Mount Joy Street near the intersection with Lexington Avenue. According to Springfield Police, at least one child was in the car at the time.

The woman then drove off and dropped the child off at Horace Mann Elementary School. Springfield PD said the driver was later arrested at her home.

Medics were sent to the school to check on the child, Springfield PD said, but they were uninjured. It is unknown if the resident was home at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported.