Woman arraigned in connection with husband’s stabbing death

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman charged with murder for the stabbing death of her husband was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Vivian Mims faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the June 18 incident. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Locust Street and found Bobby Mims dead in the back seat of a car.

An autopsy revealed that he had been stabbed 192 times. The knife officials believe was used to stab him was found in Vivian’s purse.

Vivian Mims pleaded not guilty in court. She remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.