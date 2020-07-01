Live Now
2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW is streaming live now

Woman arraigned in connection with husband’s stabbing death

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Montgomery County Jail

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman charged with murder for the stabbing death of her husband was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Vivian Mims faces charges of murder and felonious assault for the June 18 incident. Police were called to the area of Main Street and Locust Street and found Bobby Mims dead in the back seat of a car.

An autopsy revealed that he had been stabbed 192 times. The knife officials believe was used to stab him was found in Vivian’s purse.

Vivian Mims pleaded not guilty in court. She remains in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS