Woman accused of killing Mason family by driving wrong way changes plea

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 21-year-old Xenia woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 in Moraine, killing a family from Mason, has changed her plea.

Abby Michaels has changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity, according to a motion filed Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Michaels allegedly drove the wrong way on purpose on I-75 near Dryden Road on St. Patrick’s Day, crashing head-on into another car, killing Timmy Thompson, 51, his wife Karen, 50, and daughter Tessa, 10.

According to prosecutors, Michaels’ husband filed for divorce two days before the deadly crash. She allegedly called her husband on the night of the crash, saying she was going to kill herself.

Abby Michaels is facing six counts of murder, six counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of OVI.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS