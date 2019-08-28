Woman accused of killing Mason family by driving wrong way changes plea

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The 21-year-old Xenia woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 in Moraine, killing a family from Mason, has changed her plea.

Abby Michaels has changed her plea from not guilty to not guilty by reason of insanity, according to a motion filed Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

Michaels allegedly drove the wrong way on purpose on I-75 near Dryden Road on St. Patrick’s Day, crashing head-on into another car, killing Timmy Thompson, 51, his wife Karen, 50, and daughter Tessa, 10.

According to prosecutors, Michaels’ husband filed for divorce two days before the deadly crash. She allegedly called her husband on the night of the crash, saying she was going to kill herself.

Abby Michaels is facing six counts of murder, six counts of vehicular homicide, and one count of OVI.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.