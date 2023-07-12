DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Indiana woman accused of child abduction.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested a woman accused of abducting a 10-month-old baby in Kokomo, Indiana. The woman was arrested during a traffic stop on eastbound State Route 119 at Fleetfoot Road in Granville Township.

During the traffic stop, sheriff’s deputies contacted the Kokomo Police Department to confirm the identities of both the woman and child.

While in custody, the woman is accused of head-butting a deputy. Authorities say she is pending charges at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

The baby is reportedly safe and headed back to its family in Indiana.