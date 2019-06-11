Woman accused of attacking bailiff

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a call for assistance made by a Montgomery County bailiff Tuesday morning.

The bailiff was service an eviction notice to a woman in the 1400 block of Princeton Drive when she became angry and started assaulting the bailiff, police say.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail.

The bailiff suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

