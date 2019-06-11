Local News

Woman accused of attacking bailiff

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:46 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:46 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police responded to a call for assistance made by a Montgomery County bailiff Tuesday morning.

The bailiff was service an eviction notice to a woman in the 1400 block of Princeton Drive when she became angry and started assaulting the bailiff, police say.

The woman was arrested and taken to jail.

The bailiff suffered minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

