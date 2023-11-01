SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — The phrase “Tiger Up” is now officially trademarked.

Wittenberg University has trademarked their signature rallying cry, “Tiger Up,” according to a release. The phrase pays tribute to the school mascot, and is now officially owned by the university.

“‘Tiger Up’ is Wittenberg’s battle cry, and that’s why we chose to pursue this trademark,” said Brian Agler ’80, vice president and director of athletics and recreation. “The phrase has a long history of use by members of the Wittenberg family, including alumni, students, fans, and others across the campus community, and it carries great meaning and pride.”

First used at Wittenberg in the 1960s, “Tiger Up” was coined by Hall of Fame Coach and Athletics Administrator Dave Maurer. He used the phrase to inspire and motivate his student-athletes. The phrase gained popularity and spread across campus throughout the decades as collegiate sports also grew at the university.

Since then, Wittenberg teams have one more than 200 league championships.