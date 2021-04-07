Wittenberg University to hold vaccine clinic; Health officials hope it will slow spread in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – As Clark County leads the state with the highest occurrence for COVID-19, it begins vaccinating college students on campus Thursday.

Around 500 Wittenberg students will have the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on campus after Governor Mike DeWine announced he’d make vaccines available for college students across Ohio.

“When Gov. DeWine announced last week that we were going to have that opportunity, we were so excited,” Wittenberg University Director of Nursing Dr. Marie Bashaw said.

Wittenberg University will hold an on-campus vaccination clinic for students on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Health, Wellness, & Athletics (HWA) Complex.

“The sooner we can get the vaccine on campus, the sooner we can have our students vaccinated, the sooner we can return to our new normal in life,” Bashaw said.

Wittenberg’s nursing students will assist in administering the vaccines, these students said they’re excited to help in the fight against COVID-19 on campus.

“It is amazing that we are able to do this and be able to be the change on the campus, so it’s awesome we can provide this to the students,” junior nursing student Dakota White said.

“They can come over here between classes, be able to get vaccinated, and I think it’s going to increase the chances of student participation for vaccinations because it’s such an easy convenient thing to do,” junior nursing student Jill Baker said.

Clark County currently sits at the top of the state’s highest occurrence list, with 317 cases per 100,000 people.

Health Commissioner Charles Patterson said vaccinating students will help slow the spread in Clark County and the communities they return to at the end of the semester.

“Before they leave here in May to go home, across the state and across the nation, it’s important for us to get them vaccinated so we’re not spreading this virus from different locals,” Patterson said.

Patterson said cases in Clark County are on the decline after a spike, and he hopes to see the county move down on the state’s highest occurrence list when the data is updated.

Patterson said Clark State University will begin their vaccine clinic next week.