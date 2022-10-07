Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Wittenberg University is launching a new program that covers the cost of tuition for first-time college students.

According to the university, Ohio high school graduates who are eligible to receive the Ohio College Opportunity Grant can be a part of the Tiger Opportunity Grant Program. The program will cover the cost of tuition for first-time college students with a combination of institutional, state and federal financial aid.

“Wittenberg has always been a university committed to student success,” said President Michael Frandsen. “We believe the college of your dreams should be the one that works hardest to support them, and this program is one more example of how we partner with our families in making their students’ dreams come true with regard to earning a Wittenberg degree.”

Wittenberg University said the program will assist students whose families demonstrate the highest levels of financial need within the Ohio College Opportunity Grant as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The program will cover tuition only. Students will still be responsible for any remaining costs for room, board or other fees.

For more information on the Tiger Opportunity Grant Program, click here.