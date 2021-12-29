SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Wittenberg University students will begin their spring semester remotely due to a nationwide rise in COVID-19 cases.

The university said students will remain in their current off-campus homes during the first week of classes starting on Jan. 10, 2022. Students will return to campus on Jan. 14. The campus community will also be tested before the start of the semester beginning with employees on Jan. 11. Residential students will be tested on arrival between Jan. 14-16.

The university said in light of omicron’s spread, Wittenberg’s COVID Response Team physicians believe that by beginning the spring semester remotely, any infections stemming from holiday gatherings will be better contained.

“The first weeks of the new semester will be a critical time for the Wittenberg community. Masking in all non-residential buildings and on-going vaccinations/boosters are essential in containing the spread of COVID-19 across the University.”

For more information, visit www.wittenberg.edu.