Wittenberg president shares COVID-19 plan following uptick in cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dr. Michael Frandsen, president of Wittenberg University, joined 2 NEWS Thursday to discuss an uptick in cases among students.

Dr. Frandsen says as of September 10, there are 76 active virus cases on campus with 98 total positive cases to date. The university has daily conversations with the Clark County Combined Health District and is conducting contact tracing in response to these cases.

“One of the things that really worried the health district in particular was that they were finding from our reporting close contacts of 10 to 15 per case, whereas typically they find two to three contacts per case,” he said, adding that spread is being found in residential housing areas and social events.

The university has paused in-person instruction for two weeks but students will stay on campus.

Click here to see Wittenberg’s COVID-19 dashboard.