Witnesses describe deadly Harrison Township shooting

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Neighbors say they are shocked after a deadly shooting in Harrison Township leaves a man dead and a woman injured.

One neighbor, who was too shaken to speak with 2 NEWS on camera, said she heard as many as five gunshots.

“I did feel safe,” the woman said. “I don’t feel safe no more.”

Deputies are still searching for possible suspects and investigating what led up to the shooting in the 4200 block of Catalpa Drive around 10:00 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

The neighbor told 2 NEWS moments before the shooting, she saw a man enter and then leave the apartment building before returning minutes later with a second man.

Deonte Ballinger, 25, was pronounced dead on scene, according to authorities.

“He’s just a really good guy,” the witness said. “Whatever was going on over there, I don’t know, but all I know is he was a decent guy, and he didn’t deserve this.”

Crew Gordon, another neighbor, lives across the street and told 2 NEWS he also heard the gunshots.

“Next thing you know, there’s some lady coming outside the door, going, ‘I’ve been shot,'” Gordon said.

A woman was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, according to officials.

According to a 911 caller, neighbors tried to stop the victims’ bleeding.

“I don’t know,” the caller said. “I just heard gunshots. I open my door, my hallway’s covered in blood, and I’m watching him bleed out through my door.”

Although some neighbors said the area is typically quiet, the woman who asked 2 NEWS to withhold her identity said she is considering leaving the neighborhood following the shooting.

“Scared, just really scared,” the neighbor said. “I haven’t been able to sleep. I’m trembling. I feel so bad for the family.”

There’s no word of any suspects or arrests.

