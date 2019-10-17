Witness describes moments leading up to deadly Xenia Twp. crash

XENIA TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – A witness is recalling the moments surrounding Wednesday’s crash on OH-235 near Xenia that left two 16-year-olds dead.

The two teens killed in the crash have been identified as Troy Haney and Jarred Hixson. The witness we spoke with, who asked not to be identified, says she has seen too many people speeding on that stretch of road.

“All of a sudden, this red car just flew past me. I was going 60 miles an hour. The red car had to be going at least 80, I would say.”

The witness says she was on her way to Xenia when she came upon the crash moments later, spotting the red vehicle that had just passed her. She then pulled over to call 911.

“You see a wreck, and it’s bad, and my heart was just aching for the people in the car. At this point, I wasn’t sure if anybody was dead, but I was really almost positive.”

Troopers say the red Kia Spectra went left of center, striking a gold Mercury Grand Marquis. The 911 caller says the person who was inside the gold car was alert and talking on scene. Troopers say speed is believed to be a factor.

“When I picked my granddaughter up at 2:30, she’s like, what’s wrong? And I told her. She’s like, you’ve been crying. I said yeah. I said I cried all the way to Xenia. Cause it was awful.”

The witness says she later learned that she knows both of the families of the teens who were killed.

“They were both good boys. They had loving families, both of them.”

The 911 caller goes on to say she’s concerned about how fast cars are driving on this stretch of OH-235 and doesn’t feel safe here.

“What I said today to my husband and kids, I said, ‘I believe I’m going to find another route to work from now on.’”

Troopers say the 23-year-old woman driving the gold car was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The woman had a 4-year-old child in the car, who was not hurt.

