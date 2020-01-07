Witness reports seeing car crash after hearing gunshots, police investigating

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a witness told police they saw a car crash shortly after hearing gunshots.

It happened in the 500 block of Decker Avenue shortly before 9:30 pm.

A 911 caller told dispatchers they heard several shots fired and then saw a dark-colored car crash into a utility pole. The driver of the car was reportedly found unconscious.

Police could not immediately say how badly the person was injured.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.

