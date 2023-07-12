DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man helped rescue a 21-year-old from a fiery crash in Darke County on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 5400 block of Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road. When deputies arrived on the scene, they learned that a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Matthew Detling was traveling south, when his vehicle developed a mechanical issue, causing him to lose control.

Detling is believed to have went off the right side of the roadway and rolled several times before catching fire. A man working in a field nearby helped pull Detling from the flaming vehicle.4

The injured man was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.