Witness describes close call before Washington Twp. plane crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One man tells 2 NEWS that if the small plane crash in Washington Township had happened just a few seconds earlier, his car could have been struck.

Ed Schneider, a Code Enforcement Officer for the City of Miamisburg, says he was on his way home Thursday afternoon when the crash occurred. He was waiting to make a left turn onto Spring Valley Pike when he glanced over to his right and saw the plane coming down.

“If I would have pulled out into the intersection, it would have hit broadside, and who knows what would have happened to them,” he said. “I saw a plane coming in at a very steep angle. The propeller wasn’t spinning, so I was like, ‘They’re not under power,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my, the plane’s getting ready to crash right in front of me.’”

Schneider says about 20 feet away from his car, the plane’s left wing clipped another vehicle, causing it to spin out near his truck. He says that’s when his background in law enforcement kicked in and he called 911, checked on the driver, and asked the pilots if they were okay.

“They asked if anybody was hurt, and I said, ‘Not that I’m aware of,’ and I asked if they were hurt. They said they were fine. I asked, ‘Well who was flying?’ and they said they both were,” Schneider says.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the FAA has taken over the investigation.

