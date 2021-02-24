With increase demand, scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointment remains an issue for many

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With a limited supply in high demand, Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County is asking for patience as seniors run into scheduling issues while trying to begin the vaccination process.

For months, Larry and Patricia Slaven anxiously waited to get an appointment for their first doses. They said the process was frustrating.

“I kept using the computer and got locked out so I kept calling also. And I finally got a person on the other end and I was shocked so I didn’t know how to react to be honest with you,” Larry said.

Another couple, Stan and Shelby Lilly said for them the process was much easier. “We just called Tuesday and got right in. They got us right in the next day,” they explained.

Due to limited supply, registration was limited to the first 1,713 registrants. Public health officials said it took 30 minutes to get through online registrations and several hours to get through appointments made over the phone.

“Potentially there will be another drug approved. The Johnson & Johnson drug is in the process. If that’s approved that will make more vaccine available for everybody in the country and hopefully that will speed up the process and make it easier and quicker to access the vaccine,” said Dan Suffoletto, the public information supervisor for Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County.

Those who broke through scheduling frustrations said it’s worth the wait.

“It was very smooth and efficient. We were in and out you know. Everybody knew what they were doing. It was like clock-work,” Slaven said.

“They were very friendly and it was quick and fast and I like that,” Shelby Lilly said.

Registration for next Wednesday’s clinic opens Friday at 8:30 a.m.